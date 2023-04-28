argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.94.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $380.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.86.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.