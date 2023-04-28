Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Buys Shares of 20,475 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 0.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 425,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

