Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $2.46 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 9,177,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,966,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

