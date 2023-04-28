Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.71.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

