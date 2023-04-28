Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, an increase of 410.3% from the March 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.4 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

