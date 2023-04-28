Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

