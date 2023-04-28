Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.45% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($11.78) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

