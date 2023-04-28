ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ASGN Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Insider Activity

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

