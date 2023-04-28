AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £130 ($162.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a £119 ($148.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($168.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £118.86 ($148.45).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £117.30 ($146.50) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.38) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($154.76). The firm has a market cap of £181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6,938.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is £110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 162.80 ($2.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,058.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.