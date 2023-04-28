Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Up 216.7% in April

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.0 %

ATLCL stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.60. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.