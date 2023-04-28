Atlassian (TEAM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM):

4/20/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $174.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Atlassian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $6.11 on Friday, hitting $147.66. 1,980,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,679,084.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,059,595 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

