ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Down 3.7%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 18,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ATN International by 184.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.