AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,539 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

