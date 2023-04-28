Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Shares Up 7.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Auddia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.