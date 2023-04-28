Audius Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.78 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $298.85 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

