Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

