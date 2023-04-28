Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.
Shares of ADP traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
