Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
