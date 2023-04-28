Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,712. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

