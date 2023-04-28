Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 185,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,332,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.80 million. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a negative net margin of 137.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

