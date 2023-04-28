Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 172.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.04. 10,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,310,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 64,254 shares of company stock worth $170,742 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

