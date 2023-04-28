AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 1,095,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,526. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $238.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.