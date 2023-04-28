AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 1,095,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,526. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $238.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
See Also
