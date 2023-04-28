Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. 575,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 289,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

