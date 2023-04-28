Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.29.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $171.70. 30,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

