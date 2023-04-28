Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,781. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.53 and a 200 day moving average of $344.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

