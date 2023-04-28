Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 1,445,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

