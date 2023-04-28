Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,694. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

