Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 190,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,912. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

