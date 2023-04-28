Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.04.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

