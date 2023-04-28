Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock remained flat at $102.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.