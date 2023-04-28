Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $274.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,291,926. The company has a market capitalization of $678.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

