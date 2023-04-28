Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,246 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,150. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.