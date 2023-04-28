Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,439 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

RA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,755. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

