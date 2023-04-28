Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,002,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 603,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,725. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

