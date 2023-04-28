Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,173 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

EELV opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

