Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $380.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.