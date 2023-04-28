Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 44,426 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

