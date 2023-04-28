Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

