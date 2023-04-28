Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

