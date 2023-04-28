Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NVO opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

