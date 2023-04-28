Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,598,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Shares of CL opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

