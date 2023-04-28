Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

