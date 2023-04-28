Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

