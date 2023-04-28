Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,171 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.47 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

