Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,619,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 155,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

