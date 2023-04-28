Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 503,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

