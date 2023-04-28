Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

