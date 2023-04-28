Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

