Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $921.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $921.65 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00027131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,238.77 or 0.99958532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.95101399 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $35,666,415.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

