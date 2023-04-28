Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

